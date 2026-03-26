Japan's bond yields hit 30-year high amid global inflation concerns

Rate hike probabilities shift for BoJ and Fed

Central banks worldwide are warning that inflation isn't going away anytime soon, which is pushing up short-term interest rates.

In Japan, a weaker yen and pricier oil are putting extra pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise rates: there's now a 64% chance they'll do it by April.

Meanwhile, in the US rate hikes seem less likely for now, with market indicators showing a reduced probability of a Fed rate hike by December (about 18% on CME FedWatch), signaling pared-back expectations for Fed tightening.