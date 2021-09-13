Jet Airways to resume domestic services in Q1 of 2022

Jet Airways will restart domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022 and short haul international flights by the last quarter of 2022, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium said

Jet Airways will restart domestic operations by the first quarter of 2022 and short-haul international flights by the last quarter of 2022, Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for the grounded airline, stated on Monday. "The first flight of Jet Airways would be on the Delhi-Mumbai route," it mentioned, adding that the airline would now be headquartered in Delhi instead of Mumbai.

Details

Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways was approved this year

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in June this year had approved the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan for Jet Airways, two years after the once-storied full-service carrier went into insolvency proceedings. Murari Lal Jalan, the Lead Member of the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, said, "Jet Airways 2.0 aims at restarting domestic operations by Q1 of 2022, and short haul international operations by Q3/Q4 of 2022."

Quote

Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in 3yrs: Jalan

Jalan said, "Our plan is to have 50+ aircraft in three years and 100 plus planes in five years, which also fits perfectly well with the short-term and long-term business plan of the Consortium. Aircraft are being selected based on competitive long-term leasing solutions."

Consortium

All creditors will be settled in coming months: Consortium

"It is the first time in the history of aviation that an airline grounded for over two years is being revived and we're looking forward to being a part of this journey," he said. The Consortium's statement read that Jet Airways' revival plan is being implemented as approved by NCLT and all creditors will be settled according to the plan in the coming months.

Further details

Airline was grounded in 2019 due to high debt

"The process of reviving the grounded carrier is on track with the existing Air Operator Certificate (AOC) already under process for revalidation," the Consortium said "The Consortium is working closely with the relevant authorities and airport coordinators on slot allocation, required airport infrastructure, and night parking," it added. The airline was grounded in April 2019 due to a fund crunch and high debt.

Quote

Senior members of consortium visited key airports last month

"Senior Members of the Jalan Kalrock Consortium along with Jet 2.0 Operations Team led by the newly appointed Captain Sudhir Gaur, Accountable Manager, and acting CEO visited key airports last month and held productive meetings with them," the Consortium noted.

Further details

We have hired 150+ full-time employees: Captain Gaur

Captain Gaur said, "We will start with domestic operations on an all narrow-body aircraft fleet leased from major global aircraft lessors who have approached us, and with whom we continue to engage." "Jet Airways has already hired 150+ full-time employees on its payroll and we are looking to onboard another 1,000+ employees for FY 2021-22 across categories," he mentioned.