Jindal Stainless surges 2% on robust Q1 results
Jindal Stainless shares climbed over 2% on Thursday, landing among the top gainers on the Nifty Midcap 150.
The stock hit ₹780.70, fueled by high trading activity and solid results for April-June 2025: revenue rose 8.2% year-on-year to ₹10,207 crore, and net profit was up 12.5% at ₹728 crore.
Stock has tripled in 5 years
If you're watching for companies that keep growing, Jindal Stainless stands out—its revenue has more than tripled since 2021, reaching ₹39,312 crore in 2025.
Net profit also jumped from ₹414 crore to ₹2,543 crore in these five years.
Plus, its debt-to-equity ratio improved to just 0.38 this year—a sign of stronger finances and stability.
Final dividend of ₹2 per share announced
Alongside strong profits, Jindal Stainless announced a final dividend of ₹2 per share (paying out August 22), which sweetens things for shareholders and keeps market sentiment upbeat.
With earnings per share rising to ₹8.67 this quarter too, investors have more reasons to stay interested.