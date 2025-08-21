Jindal Stainless surges 2% on robust Q1 results

Stock has tripled in 5 years

If you're watching for companies that keep growing, Jindal Stainless stands out—its revenue has more than tripled since 2021, reaching ₹39,312 crore in 2025.

Net profit also jumped from ₹414 crore to ₹2,543 crore in these five years.

Plus, its debt-to-equity ratio improved to just 0.38 this year—a sign of stronger finances and stability.