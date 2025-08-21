Indian firms set up new manufacturing hubs abroad to counter
After the US slapped on new tariffs, Indian companies are shaking up their strategies.
Many are eyeing countries like the UAE and Mexico—where tariffs are lower—to set up new manufacturing hubs or pursue cross-border acquisitions.
It's not all smooth sailing though, as building new factories or taking over existing ones comes with its own set of hurdles.
Shifting production and investing in the US
Some firms aren't waiting around: Pearl Global is shifting production to Bangladesh, Vietnam, and Guatemala to dodge extra costs.
Titan is considering a move to a Gulf country for better access to the US market, and has recently acquired Damas to enhance its retail footprint in the GCC.
Meanwhile, Welspun Corp is betting big on America itself—investing $100 million in Arkansas—while Aimtron Electronics and Piramal Pharma look to expand their US presence through acquisitions and fresh investments.