Thane man arrested for ₹47.32cr GST fraud
A big GST fraud has just been busted in Thane, Maharashtra.
Vivek Rajesh Maurya was arrested on August 19, 2025, for allegedly running a ₹47.32 crore input tax credit scam through his company, M/s KSM Enterprises.
Authorities say he claimed massive tax credits without any real business happening.
More people could be involved in the scam
Investigators used advanced data tools and internally developed intelligence to track Maurya down.
When they searched his place, they found bank passbooks, checkbooks, phones, and paperwork linking him to fake firms.
After his arrest, he was sent to judicial custody for 14 days while the probe continues—officials hint more people could be involved.