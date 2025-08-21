Next Article
Bharat Forge's stock closes slightly higher on strong trading volumes
Bharat Forge's stock closed slightly higher at ₹1,160.40 on Thursday, catching attention with high trading volumes.
The latest financials for FY25 show revenue dipped a bit to ₹15,122.8 crore compared to last year, but profits actually edged up to ₹916.98 crore—so the company managed to earn more even with less coming in.
Shareholders have something to smile about
Shareholders have something to smile about: Bharat Forge announced a final dividend of ₹6 per share (effective July 4, 2025), on top of an earlier interim dividend of ₹2.50 per share paid out in February.
Even with some ups and downs in revenue, the company is sticking to its promise of rewarding investors.