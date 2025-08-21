Kanye West's meme coin hits $3B market cap in minutes Business Aug 21, 2025

Kanye West just dropped his own meme coin, $YZY, on the Solana blockchain—and it exploded to a wild $3 billion value within 10 minutes before settling at around $1.5 billion.

He called the launch a step toward a "new economy, built on chain," even though he used to be pretty skeptical about celebrity crypto coins.