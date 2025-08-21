Next Article
Kanye West's meme coin hits $3B market cap in minutes
Kanye West just dropped his own meme coin, $YZY, on the Solana blockchain—and it exploded to a wild $3 billion value within 10 minutes before settling at around $1.5 billion.
He called the launch a step toward a "new economy, built on chain," even though he used to be pretty skeptical about celebrity crypto coins.
Ye Pay and YZY Card are part of Yeezy Money
$YZY isn't just a one-off; it's central to Kanye's new "Yeezy Money" project. This includes Ye Pay (a payment processor aiming to cut merchant fees) and the YZY Card for global transactions using YZY or USCD.
It's a big shift for Kanye, who seems to be following other celebs like Trump in finally embracing crypto after months of doubt.