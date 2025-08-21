Next Article
Wockhardt's new antibiotic to bring in ₹150cr revenue in 2026
Wockhardt, a Mumbai-based pharma company, is getting ready to launch Zaynich—a new antibiotic designed to fight drug-resistant bacteria.
The drug is expected to bring in ₹150 crore in its first year and will soon be up for FDA approval in the US, with results likely in six to nine months.
If all goes well, Zaynich should hit Indian shelves by mid-2026 and go global by late 2026.
Shift in strategy
After stepping away from the US generics market, Wockhardt is doubling down on India and Europe, which now make up most of its revenue.
The company's pipeline looks busy with more drugs on the way, and it's aiming for double-digit growth and better profit margins by FY26.
Over the past year, Wockhardt's market value has jumped 56%.