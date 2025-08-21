Wockhardt's new antibiotic to bring in ₹150cr revenue in 2026 Business Aug 21, 2025

Wockhardt, a Mumbai-based pharma company, is getting ready to launch Zaynich—a new antibiotic designed to fight drug-resistant bacteria.

The drug is expected to bring in ₹150 crore in its first year and will soon be up for FDA approval in the US, with results likely in six to nine months.

If all goes well, Zaynich should hit Indian shelves by mid-2026 and go global by late 2026.