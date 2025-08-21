India's private sector hits highest level since 2005: PMI

Both services and manufacturing had standout months—services set an all-time high as local and international orders poured in. Manufacturing also hit its best numbers since 2008, boosted by demand from Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

Prices jump at fastest pace in over 12 years

Hiring picked up overall (especially in services), though factories slowed down hiring just a bit.

With businesses hustling to keep up with demand, prices jumped at their fastest pace in over 12 years.

Still, companies are feeling upbeat about what's ahead—business confidence is at its highest since March.