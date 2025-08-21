Nifty gainers: Dr Reddy's, L&T, and Reliance lead the pack

Dr Reddy's Laboratories's stock performance

If you're tracking stocks or just curious about what's moving the market, these gains show which sectors are thriving.

Dr Reddy's has seen its revenue rise from ₹6,694 crore in June 2024 to ₹6,957 crore in June 2025—and profits are up too.

With zero debt and steady growth year after year (revenue jumping from ₹19,160 crore in 2021 to an estimated ₹27,548 crore this year), it's attracting attention.