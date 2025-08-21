Nifty gainers: Dr Reddy's, L&T, and Reliance lead the pack
On Thursday morning, Dr Reddy's Laboratories was among the top gainers on the Nifty 50 with a 1.67% jump to ₹1,266.20 per share.
Cipla, L&T, Reliance Industries (RIL), and Bharat Electronics (BEL) also posted solid gains.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories's stock performance
If you're tracking stocks or just curious about what's moving the market, these gains show which sectors are thriving.
Dr Reddy's has seen its revenue rise from ₹6,694 crore in June 2024 to ₹6,957 crore in June 2025—and profits are up too.
With zero debt and steady growth year after year (revenue jumping from ₹19,160 crore in 2021 to an estimated ₹27,548 crore this year), it's attracting attention.
How these stocks are impacting the market
It all comes down to better earnings and stronger fundamentals for these companies—think rising profits per share and higher returns on equity for Dr Reddy's.
The combined boost from Dr Reddy's, Cipla, L&T, RIL, and BEL contributed to the Nifty 50's performance today.