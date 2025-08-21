Next Article
Coal India's stock drops despite announcing dividend
Coal India's stock slipped 1.3% to ₹379.65 on Thursday, making it one of the top losers on the Nifty 50—even though the company has been posting solid numbers and recently announced a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share, with the ex-date being August 21, 2025.
Big names like TATA Cons. Prod, HUL, Power Grid Corp, and Nestle also saw drops.
Coal India's revenue and profit numbers
From 2021 to 2025, Coal India's revenue jumped from ₹90,026 crore to over ₹1.43 lakh crore, with profits rising too (though Q1 FY25 saw a slight dip).
For April-June this year, they reported ₹35,842 crore in revenue and ₹8,590 crore profit—and they're rewarding shareholders with a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share (ex-date August 21), right after an interim payout earlier this month.