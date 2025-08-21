Coal India's stock drops despite announcing dividend Business Aug 21, 2025

Coal India's stock slipped 1.3% to ₹379.65 on Thursday, making it one of the top losers on the Nifty 50—even though the company has been posting solid numbers and recently announced a final dividend of ₹5.15 per share, with the ex-date being August 21, 2025.

Big names like TATA Cons. Prod, HUL, Power Grid Corp, and Nestle also saw drops.