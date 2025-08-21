India now exports more smartphones to US than China

India's mobile phone production has exploded over the past decade

Over the past decade, India's mobile phone production has exploded—from ₹18,000cr in 2014-15 to a massive ₹5.45Lcr in 2024-25.

The number of manufacturing units jumped from just two to 300.

Plus, imported phones now make up only a tiny fraction (0.02%) of what Indians use—down from a whopping 75% 10 years ago.

It's a clear sign that India's not just making phones for itself but is becoming a global player in electronics manufacturing.