India now exports more smartphones to US than China
Big news: India has now overtaken China as the top exporter of smartphones to the US.
Thanks to Make in India and PLI schemes, India's share of US smartphone imports shot up from 13% last year (April-June 2024) to 44% this year (same quarter, 2025).
Meanwhile, China's share dropped from 61% to just 25%.
India's mobile phone production has exploded over the past decade
Over the past decade, India's mobile phone production has exploded—from ₹18,000cr in 2014-15 to a massive ₹5.45Lcr in 2024-25.
The number of manufacturing units jumped from just two to 300.
Plus, imported phones now make up only a tiny fraction (0.02%) of what Indians use—down from a whopping 75% 10 years ago.
It's a clear sign that India's not just making phones for itself but is becoming a global player in electronics manufacturing.