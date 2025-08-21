Hitachi Energy India gains 1% on strong Q4FY25 results

FY25 sales up 22% and net profit more than doubling

The company wrapped up FY25 with sales up 22% to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubling to ₹383 crore compared to last year.

For Q1FY25, it posted sales of ₹1,478 crore and a net profit of ₹131 crore.

Recent updates include appointing a new director on August 20 and announcing a final dividend of ₹6 per share back in May—moves that highlight both growth and fresh leadership for the future.