Hitachi Energy India gains 1% on strong Q4FY25 results
Hitachi Energy India's stock edged up 1% to ₹20,200 this Thursday, riding a wave of high trading volumes and strong interest from investors.
The company's spot in the Nifty Midcap 150 index and a sharp spike before noon signal growing market confidence in its performance.
FY25 sales up 22% and net profit more than doubling
The company wrapped up FY25 with sales up 22% to ₹6,384 crore and net profit more than doubling to ₹383 crore compared to last year.
For Q1FY25, it posted sales of ₹1,478 crore and a net profit of ₹131 crore.
Recent updates include appointing a new director on August 20 and announcing a final dividend of ₹6 per share back in May—moves that highlight both growth and fresh leadership for the future.
Healthy numbers to back up investor confidence
With an EPS of ₹90.36 and a gross profit margin over 10% as of March 2025, Hitachi Energy India is showing off some healthy numbers—giving investors more reasons to stay optimistic about what's next for the company.