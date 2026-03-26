Jio, Allianz launch new reinsurance company in Mumbai Business Mar 26, 2026

Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group have joined forces to launch Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd., a new company set up in Mumbai.

Approved by regulators on March 12, 2026, this partnership is all about making insurance safer and more reliable in India, with a big goal of helping everyone get insured by 2047.