Jio, Allianz launch new reinsurance company in Mumbai
Business
Jio Financial Services and Allianz Group have joined forces to launch Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd., a new company set up in Mumbai.
Approved by regulators on March 12, 2026, this partnership is all about making insurance safer and more reliable in India, with a big goal of helping everyone get insured by 2047.
Sonia Rawal appointed as CEO
Sonia Rawal, who has 17 years of experience across Asia-Pacific, will lead as CEO.
The plan is to mix Jio's local know-how with Allianz's global expertise to offer smarter risk solutions, basically making insurance work better for everyone.
The companies say this move should help build a stronger safety net for India's fast-growing insurance sector.