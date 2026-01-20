Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund crosses 10 lakh investors—here's why it matters
Business
Jio BlackRock just crossed the 10 lakh investor mark, and nearly one in five are investing in mutual funds for the first time.
With coverage across 95% of India's pin codes, they're making investing accessible almost everywhere.
Why should you care?
A big chunk—40%—of Jio BlackRock's investors come from smaller cities, way above the industry average.
They're not stopping there: new funds and global access options are on the way, helping more people across India access investing.
If you've thought about growing your money but felt left out before, this is a sign things are changing.