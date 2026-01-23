Jio BlackRock's new sector rotation fund: What's up?
Jio BlackRock Mutual Fund is rolling out its Sector Rotation Fund, open for sign-ups from January 27 to February 9, 2026.
The idea? To help investors ride the ups and downs of different sectors in the stock market, all while tracking the Nifty 500 Index TRI.
The fund will be managed by Tanvi Kacheria and Sahil Chaudhary.
How it works & why it's different
Instead of picking individual stocks, this fund shifts its focus between sectors as the market changes—think tech one month, maybe energy the next.
It uses a mix of data crunching and AI to spot trends in India's equity scene.
Plus, there are built-in checks to avoid putting all your eggs in one basket, aiming for steady returns even when markets get bumpy.