Jio crosses 480 million users, becomes world's largest telecom operator
Reliance Jio just became the world's largest telecom operator, crossing 480 million users, according to its latest annual report.
Out of these, 191 million people are already on Jio's 5G network, handling nearly half of all wireless data traffic in India.
Mukesh Ambani called this a big moment for the company as it hits a total of 480 million network users.
Jio is working with the government on INDIAai
Jio isn't slowing down—it's teaming up with the government on INDIAai and working on future tech like satellite internet and 6G.
The goal: make AI affordable and accessible across India by using their massive network power.
With global partnerships in play, Jio wants to keep leading innovation in how we connect and use tech every day.