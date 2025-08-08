MapMyIndia parent CE Info Systems posts nearly 29% profit growth

Most of the money came from their map-led business, which jumped 26%. Automotive tech also saw significant growth (up 24%), thanks to rising demand for smarter car solutions. Even their consumer and enterprise digital services saw steady gains. Basically, they're making maps—and tech—for everything from cars to big companies.

Company is focusing on IoT and defense sectors

MapMyIndia is doubling down on the Internet of Things by upping its stake in Gtropy Systems to 96%.

They're also working with government and defense sectors through their Mappls DT arm.

Chairman Rakesh Verma has his eyes set on a bold target: hitting ₹1,000 crore in revenue by FY2028—reminding everyone that consistent yearly progress matters more than chasing quarterly highs and lows.