Trump lets Americans invest in crypto through retirement plans
Big news for anyone thinking about their future savings—Donald Trump just signed an order letting people invest in cryptocurrencies and other alternative assets through their 401(k) retirement accounts.
Until now, these plans were mostly limited to things like stocks and bonds, but this change brings in options like private equity, real estate, and digital coins.
What to watch out for
The order asks the labor secretary to team up with agencies like the Treasury and SEC to figure out new rules.
Asset managers (think BlackRock) are already planning funds with these new choices, though experts warn that crypto can be risky—especially if you're new to investing.
There's also talk of higher fees and less flexibility with some of these assets, so smart regulations and solid risk management will be key.