Zepto's new 10-minute medicine delivery service takes on PharmEasy
Zepto, known for super-fast grocery drops, is now bringing that speed to medicines.
Their new "Zepto Pharmacy" promises to deliver meds in just 10 minutes across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR, and Hyderabad.
With this move, Zepto is stepping up to compete with big names like Tata 1mg and PharmEasy.
Aadit Palicha says service can help millions
CEO Aadit Palicha shared that the team spent a year perfecting the service—focusing on user experience, logistics, and following all the rules.
He believes getting this right could help millions quickly access important medicines.
For Zepto, it's also a smart way to grow beyond groceries and reach more people who want things fast.