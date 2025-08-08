Next Article
Who is new ex-officio member of IFSCA board, Solomon Arokiaraj
Solomon Arokiaraj has just been named an ex-officio member of the International Financial Services Centre Authority (IFSCA) by the Ministry of Finance.
He steps in after Surbhi Jain, who sadly passed away in May.
Arokiaraj is currently the additional secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs.
What is IFSCA?
IFSCA, launched in 2020, is basically India's one-stop-shop for regulating international finance at GIFT City—the country's only active global financial hub.
Led by K Rajaraman and a team from top financial bodies like RBI and IRDAI, IFSCA now handles everything that used to be split up between different regulators, making things smoother for businesses looking to go global from India.