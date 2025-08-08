Who is new ex-officio member of IFSCA board, Solomon Arokiaraj

What is IFSCA?

IFSCA, launched in 2020, is basically India's one-stop-shop for regulating international finance at GIFT City—the country's only active global financial hub.

Led by K Rajaraman and a team from top financial bodies like RBI and IRDAI, IFSCA now handles everything that used to be split up between different regulators, making things smoother for businesses looking to go global from India.