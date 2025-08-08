Next Article
UPI outage: Payments back on track after brief hiccup
UPI payments across India hit a speed bump on Thursday when some banks faced technical issues, making it tough for people to send money or use payment apps.
The good news? Things are back to normal now, and UPI is still going strong—just last July, it handled a record 19.47 billion transactions!
NPCI apologizes for hassle, promises to prevent future issues
NPCI quickly stepped in, apologized for the hassle, and worked with banks to fix things fast.
During the outage, most users struggled with payments or transfers, and a few had trouble even opening their apps.
NPCI says they're taking steps to keep things running smoothly so everyone can keep using UPI without worries.