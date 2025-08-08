Biocon's Q1 revenue jumps 15% to ₹3,942cr, but net profit falls
Biocon just posted a 15% jump in revenue for Q1 FY26, hitting ₹3,942 crore—mainly thanks to strong results from its biosimilars and contract research (CRDMO) businesses.
But net profit dropped sharply by 95%, mostly because last year's numbers got a big boost from one-time divestment gains.
EBITDA rises 19% to ₹829 crore
EBITDA (a measure of operating performance) rose 19% to ₹829 crore, powered by growth in Biocon Biologics and Syngene's CRDMO arm.
The company's API and generics business also grew 6%, helped by new drug launches in Europe and the US.
Biocon upbeat about the future
Even with lower reported profits this quarter, Biocon is staying upbeat about the future.
If you set aside last year's one-off gains, profit after tax actually climbed 65%.
The company is doubling down on investments in biosimilars, generics, and US acquisitions to keep expanding for the long run.