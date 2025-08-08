Biocon's Q1 revenue jumps 15% to ₹3,942cr, but net profit falls

EBITDA (a measure of operating performance) rose 19% to ₹829 crore, powered by growth in Biocon Biologics and Syngene's CRDMO arm. The company's API and generics business also grew 6%, helped by new drug launches in Europe and the US .

Biocon upbeat about the future

Even with lower reported profits this quarter, Biocon is staying upbeat about the future.

If you set aside last year's one-off gains, profit after tax actually climbed 65%.

The company is doubling down on investments in biosimilars, generics, and US acquisitions to keep expanding for the long run.