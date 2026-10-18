Jio IPO to give investors peek into company's standalone business

The Jio Platforms IPO will do more than just raise capital.

It will provide a standalone view of Reliance's telecom and digital business, which has been reported as part of Reliance Industries's consolidated quarterly results so far.

The initial numbers show a massive base; Reliance Jio Infocomm had 524.4 million customers as of March 31, 2026, with over half on its 5G network by then.