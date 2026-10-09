Jio plans IPO October 21 amid push into digital ecosystem
Business
Jio is reported to be planning to launch its IPO on October 21.
With 524.4 million customers, Jio isn't just about mobile networks anymore; it's positioning itself as a full-on digital ecosystem.
Jio expands 5G AI services nationwide
Jio's not stopping at calls and data. It's pushing into 5G (with 268.5 million 5G subscribers), AI tools, cloud computing, and even satellite internet for remote areas through JioSpaceFiber.
The company is also rolling out services such as cloud gaming and virtual PCs to make tech more accessible across India.