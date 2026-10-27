Jio shares to list tomorrow: What current GMP indicates

Narendra Solanki, Head of Fundamental Research, Investment Services, at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said Jio Platforms' strong profitability, scalable technology platform, and growth prospects justify its valuation.

He also highlighted the company's dominant position in India's mobile broadband market with 533.3 million customers and a 49.8% share of the wireless broadband market.

However, he cautioned that telecom regulation, spectrum requirements, technological disruptions, and cybersecurity threats remain key concerns for the company.