Jio to expand internationally, launch services in new countries

Jio's growth story and financials

Akash Ambani revealed that Jio now has more than 500 million customers—more than the populations of the US, UK, and France combined.

For FY25, Jio reported ₹1.28 lakh crore in revenue and an EBITDA of ₹64,170 crore, showing it's in a solid spot as it gears up for this next phase of growth.