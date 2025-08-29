Next Article
Jio to expand internationally, launch services in new countries
Reliance Jio just announced it's taking its telecom game international.
At the Annual General Meeting on Friday, Mukesh Ambani shared plans to bring Jio's homegrown technology to new countries, marking a big step for the company.
The move will be backed by strategic partnerships and aims to make Jio's innovative services available worldwide.
Jio's growth story and financials
Akash Ambani revealed that Jio now has more than 500 million customers—more than the populations of the US, UK, and France combined.
For FY25, Jio reported ₹1.28 lakh crore in revenue and an EBITDA of ₹64,170 crore, showing it's in a solid spot as it gears up for this next phase of growth.