RIL AGM 2025: Jio family surpasses 500M users
What's the story
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani has announced that the Jio family has crossed the 500 million customer mark. The announcement was made during RIL's 48th annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday. "Today, I am proud to share with you that the Jio family has crossed 500 million customers," said Ambani while addressing shareholders.
Significance
Symbol of unwavering trust and support
Ambani further emphasized the significance of this milestone, saying it was a testament to the unwavering trust and support of Jio's customers. "The 500-million milestone is a symbol of your unwavering trust and support. I offer my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you," he said during the meeting.
Information
Indians played a key role in building Jio
Ambani also added that every Indian has played a role in building Jio by making it part of their lives. He said, "I have heard people say: 'Jio changed my life', and 'I love Jio'. But I say from my heart: 'Actually, each and every Indian built Jio by simply making it a part of their lives.'"