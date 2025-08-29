Reliance plans Jio IPO in mid-2026: Report Business Aug 29, 2025

Reliance Industries is set to take its telecom arm, Jio, public by mid-2026, reportedly aiming to raise over $6 billion by selling a 5% stake, according to sources.

This smaller IPO is designed to unlock value for its 4.4 million shareholders.

For context, in FY25, Jio pulled in ₹1.28 lakh crore in revenue and ₹64,170 crore EBITDA.