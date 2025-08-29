Reliance plans Jio IPO in mid-2026: Report
Reliance Industries is set to take its telecom arm, Jio, public by mid-2026, reportedly aiming to raise over $6 billion by selling a 5% stake, according to sources.
This smaller IPO is designed to unlock value for its 4.4 million shareholders.
For context, in FY25, Jio pulled in ₹1.28 lakh crore in revenue and ₹64,170 crore EBITDA.
Jio's journey so far
Since launching in 2016, Jio has brought affordable data and free calls to half a billion users across India.
It led the country's fastest 5G rollout and supports big platforms like UPI payments.
Next up: expanding into smart homes, enterprise tech, AI services, and even international markets—basically aiming to connect every Indian household.
Shift from energy to tech
This move marks Reliance's shift from energy giant to tech powerhouse.
Back in 2020, Jio raised $20 billion from investors like Facebook and Google.
Chairman Mukesh Ambani has articulated an "AI Everywhere for Everyone" vision—betting big on smart home tech and digital solutions for future growth.