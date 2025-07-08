Next Article
JioBlackRock's maiden NFO raises ₹17,800 crore
JioBlackRock Asset Management—a team-up between Jio Financial Services and BlackRock—just pulled off a big debut with its first New Fund Offer (NFO), raising ₹17,800 crore ($2.1 billion) from more than 90 institutional investors in just three days.
The launch included three funds focused on short-term, low-risk investments: Overnight, Liquid, and Money Market Funds.
JioBlackRock now among top 15 AMCs in India
Over 67,000 retail investors joined in too, making this one of the strongest fund launches recently.
Thanks to this response, JioBlackRock is now among India's top 15 asset management companies for debt assets.
The new funds are designed for people who want flexibility and easy access to their money—no long-term lock-ins required.