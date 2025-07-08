Jane Street challenges SEBI's market manipulation accusations

Jane Street's $567 million funds frozen

This clash is a big deal for India's booming derivatives market, which is now the world's largest by volume.

SEBI wants to keep things fair and protect investors, but this case could change how foreign firms operate in India—especially those using high-speed or algorithmic trading.

With $567 million of Jane Street's funds frozen and a legal battle underway, all eyes are on what happens next—and what it means for global players in Indian markets.