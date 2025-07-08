Jane Street challenges SEBI's market manipulation accusations
SEBI, India's market regulator, has banned US trading firm Jane Street for allegedly manipulating the Bank Nifty index to make illegal profits.
SEBI claims Jane Street aggressively bought certain stocks to inflate prices and held big short positions in options, even after warnings.
Jane Street says these are "extremely inflammatory" accusations and insists their trades were just standard index arbitrage.
The firm plans to fight the ban within 21 days.
Jane Street's $567 million funds frozen
This clash is a big deal for India's booming derivatives market, which is now the world's largest by volume.
SEBI wants to keep things fair and protect investors, but this case could change how foreign firms operate in India—especially those using high-speed or algorithmic trading.
With $567 million of Jane Street's funds frozen and a legal battle underway, all eyes are on what happens next—and what it means for global players in Indian markets.