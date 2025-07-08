Trump announces new tariff rates to 14 nations

US shoppers could feel the pinch

Trump says these moves are about fixing "significant trade deficits," but higher import costs could mean pricier goods for US shoppers.

This strategy breaks from big global trade deals and focuses on one-on-one negotiations—so far only the UK and Vietnam have made deals under this approach.

Experts warn it could shake up supply chains and strain ties with key partners like Japan and South Korea.

If you're into tech or fashion brands that rely on imports, this could impact what you pay down the line.