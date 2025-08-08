Next Article
Jio's debt down to ₹1.09 trillion, despite 5G spectrum purchase
Reliance Jio has brought down its liabilities to ₹1.09 trillion by March 2025, after heavy spending on 5G spectrum in 2022.
Even with that big investment—₹88,000 crore to boost their network—Jio managed to cut what it owes the government.
Jio's growth in numbers
By June-end [2025], Jio had 498 million users, with over 210 million already on 5G.
Profits hit ₹7,110 crore for Q1 FY25 as more people joined and used more data.
Jio is also working on next-gen tech like AI and even researching 6G, plus teaming up with SES and SpaceX for better satellite internet.