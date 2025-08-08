PTC India reports 61% jump in Q1 profit

Trading volume was up 13% year-on-year, hitting 23,042 million units. Short-term deals made up most of that (60%). However, standalone profit dipped slightly by 2% due to lower rebate and surcharge income. Consulting brought in ₹9.88 crore and the core trading margin stayed steady at 3.37 paise per unit.

PTC India is a key player keeping the lights on—not just in India but also through electricity trades with Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

From long-term renewable contracts to quick supply-demand fixes, their work helps keep power flowing smoothly across borders and within the country.