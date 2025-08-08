PTC India reports 61% jump in Q1 profit
PTC India, the government-backed power trading company, just posted a 61% jump in consolidated profit after tax for Q1 FY26—₹242.88 crore compared to ₹150.76 crore last year.
This big boost mainly came from cutting costs and earning more through trading.
Trading volume was up 13% year-on-year, hitting 23,042 million units. Short-term deals made up most of that (60%).
However, standalone profit dipped slightly by 2% due to lower rebate and surcharge income.
Consulting brought in ₹9.88 crore and the core trading margin stayed steady at 3.37 paise per unit.
PTC India is a key player keeping the lights on—not just in India but also through electricity trades with Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.
From long-term renewable contracts to quick supply-demand fixes, their work helps keep power flowing smoothly across borders and within the country.