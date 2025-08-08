Jio's patent filings hit record high in FY25: Annual report
Reliance Industries had a big year in FY25, doubling down on tech innovation and retail growth.
Jio ramped up its patent filings—1,654 this year alone—with a sharp focus on 5G, AI, blockchain, and cloud platforms.
Meanwhile, Reliance Retail kept expanding fast and posted solid financial gains.
Jio's green push and tech strides
Jio isn't just talking about the future—they're building it.
Most of their new patents are about things like faster 5G networks and smarter AI tools.
They're also getting serious about the planet: Jio cut its energy use per GB by 21% this year and aims to run fully on renewables by 2030—five years ahead of schedule.
Retail growth and potential IPOs
Reliance Retail invested big (₹33,696 crore), opened another 500 stores (now over 19,000 across India), and grew its customer base past 349 million.
Sales jumped nearly 8%, with profits up too.
With numbers like these, analysts think a retail IPO could drop within two years—and a telecom listing might arrive even sooner.