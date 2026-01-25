Why JioStar has moved Supreme Court against a CCI probe

Reliance Industries -owned JioStar has challenged the Competition Commission of India 's (CCI) investigation into alleged abuse of dominance and discriminatory pricing in Kerala's television distribution market. The company has contested a December 3, 2025 order by the Kerala High Court that refused to stay the CCI's probe and directed it to complete its investigation within eight weeks.

Complaint Asianet's complaint sparks CCI investigation The case stems from a complaint by Asianet Digital Network, a leading cable and TV distributor in Kerala. Asianet alleged that JioStar enjoys market dominance due to its ownership of several popular Malayalam entertainment channels and exclusive rights to major sporting events such as IPL and international cricket. The company claimed that JioStar abused this position by giving preferential discounts to rival Kerala Communicators Cable Ltd (KCCL), while denying similar terms to other distributors.

Discount allegations JioStar's alleged violation of rules Asianet said that JioStar effectively gave KCCL discounts of over 50% by routing money via separate marketing or promotional agreements. This, the company claimed, was a ruse to return money to KCCL and give it much lower effective channel prices. The cost advantage allegedly allowed KCCL to offer cheaper packages, attract subscribers and local cable operators, and gain market share while Asianet had to pay higher prices for the same content.

Legal proceedings CCI's investigation and JioStar's jurisdictional challenge After examining Asianet's complaint, the CCI in February 2022 found a prima facie case, and ordered its director general to conduct a detailed investigation. JioStar challenged this order before the HC on jurisdictional grounds, saying that the dispute relates to pricing and contractual issues governed by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Act and Broadcasting Regulations of 2017. The company also accused Asianet of bypassing telecom regulator TRAI.

