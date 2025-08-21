Joint bank accounts can lead to tax troubles for seniors

What to do if you have a joint account

Rule 114E(2) makes banks report the full amount of any large deposit or transaction under every joint holder's name—not just the main earner.

Tax experts like Abhishek Soni warn this can show up as duplicate entries in your Annual Information Statement (AIS), possibly leading to confusion or even unwanted tax letters.

The advice? Double-check your AIS, keep clear records about whose money is whose, and consider filing taxes proactively if your account sees big movements.