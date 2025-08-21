Next Article
Maruti Suzuki shares hit fresh 52-week high: What's the reason
Maruti Suzuki just hit a fresh 52-week high, with shares reaching ₹14,365.
The boost comes as investors cheer the company's solid financial results and upbeat outlook.
Revenue and net profit for FY25
Maruti's revenue for FY25 jumped to ₹1,52,913 crore (up from last year), and net profit climbed to ₹14,256 crore.
Earnings per share are up too—making shareholders pretty happy right now.
Final dividend of ₹135 per share
Besides strong profits, Maruti announced a final dividend of ₹135 per share with an effective date of August 1, 2025.