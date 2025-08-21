How BITS Pilani students built kamikaze drones for Indian Army

From college project to defense game-changer

With just a ₹2 lakh grant and help from Professor Sanket Goel's lab, they turned their robotics passion into real-world solutions.

Their big break came in March when the Indian Army invited them to demonstrate their drones—resulting in successful live detonator tests.

Today, Apollyon Dynamics stands out for making customizable, affordable drones tailored to military needs, and has delivered UAVs to Indian Army units in Jammu, Chandimandir (Haryana), Panagarh (West Bengal), and Arunachal Pradesh.

Next up: exploring jammer tech and VTOL systems to boost their defense offerings even further.