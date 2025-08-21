European stocks hold steady as investors await Jackson Hole meeting

The big question is whether Fed Chair Jerome Powell will signal rate cuts this year—something that could shake up global markets. Meanwhile, everyone's waiting for fresh economic data from Europe and the UK to see how things are really going.

Defense stocks edge up after being under pressure earlier this week

Aker BP shares jumped after a major North Sea oil find, while Danish biotech Novonesis tumbled after posting second-quarter results—showing just how mixed investor mood is right now.

Defense stocks also edged up after being under pressure this week on expectations of a Ukraine-Russia peace deal, but uncertainty lingers with Germany cautious about sending peacekeepers and Russia dismissing talks that leave them out.