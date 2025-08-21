Next Article
WH Smith uncovers £30 million accounting blunder
WH Smith just found a £30 million accounting error in its North American business, where they counted supplier rebates too early.
This slip-up was caught during year-end checks, and now Deloitte is digging into what went wrong.
WH Smith's shares fell 30% in London
Because of the mistake, WH Smith has lowered its expected pre-tax profits for this year to £110 million (down from £140 million). The North American division's outlook also dropped sharply.
After the news broke, WH Smith's shares fell 30% in London on August 21, 2025.
The company also cut the sale price of its UK high street stores by £12 million—480 stores, which are in the process of being sold to Modella Capital.