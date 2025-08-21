WH Smith uncovers £30 million accounting blunder

WH Smith's shares fell 30% in London

Because of the mistake, WH Smith has lowered its expected pre-tax profits for this year to £110 million (down from £140 million). The North American division's outlook also dropped sharply.

After the news broke, WH Smith's shares fell 30% in London on August 21, 2025.

The company also cut the sale price of its UK high street stores by £12 million—480 stores, which are in the process of being sold to Modella Capital.