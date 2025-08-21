Nazara's PokerBaazi investment at risk, but CEO remains unperturbed

Mittersain on why he's not worried

CEO Nitish Mittersain admits the possible ban could put their 46% PokerBaazi stake at risk, but says Nazara's finances are safe since they don't actually earn from real money gaming right now.

He also highlighted that 80% of Nazara's revenue comes from international markets and profits more than doubled in Q1 FY26.

Even with uncertainty at home, Mittersain is betting on global growth and new acquisitions to keep things moving forward.