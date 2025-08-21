Next Article
Nazara's PokerBaazi investment at risk, but CEO remains unperturbed
Nazara Technologies might have to say goodbye to its ₹800 crore investment in PokerBaazi, thanks to a new bill aiming to ban real money online gaming.
Since the bill was introduced and cleared in Lok Sabha, Nazara's shares have dropped by 23% in just two days—a rough patch for the gaming giant.
Mittersain on why he's not worried
CEO Nitish Mittersain admits the possible ban could put their 46% PokerBaazi stake at risk, but says Nazara's finances are safe since they don't actually earn from real money gaming right now.
He also highlighted that 80% of Nazara's revenue comes from international markets and profits more than doubled in Q1 FY26.
Even with uncertainty at home, Mittersain is betting on global growth and new acquisitions to keep things moving forward.