JPMorgan to accept Bitcoin, Ether as collateral for loans Business Oct 24, 2025

JPMorgan Chase is set to let big clients use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans by the end of 2025.

The move, which includes a third-party custodian for extra security, marks a big step for crypto in mainstream banking—especially since CEO Jamie Dimon was once a vocal critic of Bitcoin.

It's a clear sign that demand for digital assets is changing how even the biggest banks do business.