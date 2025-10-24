JPMorgan to accept Bitcoin, Ether as collateral for loans
JPMorgan Chase is set to let big clients use Bitcoin and Ether as collateral for loans by the end of 2025.
The move, which includes a third-party custodian for extra security, marks a big step for crypto in mainstream banking—especially since CEO Jamie Dimon was once a vocal critic of Bitcoin.
It's a clear sign that demand for digital assets is changing how even the biggest banks do business.
Other banks are also jumping on the crypto bandwagon
JPMorgan isn't alone—Morgan Stanley will let E*Trade users access crypto next year, and State Street, BNY Mellon, and Fidelity are all ramping up their crypto offerings.
Thanks to new regulations, big players like BlackRock can now accept investors' Bitcoin and swap them for ETF holdings tracking the token, making it easier for traditional finance and crypto to mix.