Next Article
JSW Energy surges 3% on robust Q1 profit
JSW Energy's stock climbed 3.31% to ₹532.10 on Friday, after the company reported impressive numbers for Q1 FY25.
Compared to last year, revenue nearly doubled to ₹5,143.37 crore and net profit rose sharply to ₹832.87 crore, showing the company is on a solid growth path.
Positive earnings boost investor interest, enhance market presence
These strong results have caught investors' attention, reflecting a notable shift in investor activity in the NIFTY NEXT 50 index and strengthening its market presence.
The upbeat earnings are giving people more reasons to keep an eye on this power player going forward.