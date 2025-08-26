Next Article
JSW Steel's stock dips 2% this past week
JSW Steel's stock dropped by 2.04% this past week, landing at ₹1,054.60 on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.
Trading was quieter than usual—fewer shares changed hands compared to the average week.
Still, the stock nudged up a tiny bit from the previous day.
Market cap at ₹2.58 lakh crore
Even with that dip, JSW Steel remains a major player with a market cap of ₹2,58,680 crore and earnings per share at ₹19.8.
Its price-to-earnings ratio is 53.41 and it actually posted a positive monthly return of 3%.
So while this week was slow, the company's overall performance has stayed pretty steady.