Juspay becomes unicorn after raising $50 million from WestBridge

Juspay, the payments tech company, just raised $50 million from WestBridge Capital, pushing its valuation to $1.2 billion. This is their second big funding event within a year, following a $60 million round in April 2025 led by Kedaara Capital with SoftBank and Accel also on board.

What's next for Juspay? The new funds will help Juspay expand into regions like Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, Europe, the UK, and North America.

They're also doubling down on AI to make payments smoother for merchants and boost efficiency behind the scenes.

What does Juspay actually do? Started in 2012, Juspay powers digital transactions at scale—processing over 300 million transactions daily (that's a yearly volume of $1 trillion).

Big names like Amazon, Flipkart, Google, HSBC, IndiGo, Swiggy, and Zepto use their platform.