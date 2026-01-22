Karnataka lands big investments for green energy and tech

InoxGFL is ramping up wind power projects after already investing ₹10,000 crore, while Ramky Group has expressed interest in setting up Common Effluent Treatment Plants (CETPs) in KIADB industrial areas and discussions were held on setting up a pharma park. Tech Mahindra has shown interest in investing in Tier-2 cities, and Schneider Electric will open 20 more training centers—pushing skill development across Karnataka .

Global partnerships on the horizon

Singapore's EDB is eyeing a 'Singapore Park' for high-tech sectors like semiconductors and biotech.

Lenovo wants local manufacturing partners, and Axon Cables, which operates in the defense sector, has been invited to consider investing in Karnataka.

Plus, Karnataka signed an MoU with Swiss Chambers India at Davos to strengthen industrial ties between Karnataka and Swiss companies.