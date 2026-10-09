Kay Beauty hits ₹300cr sales run rate in Q1 FY27
Business
Kay Beauty, co-founded by Nykaa and actor Katrina Kaif, just hit a ₹300 crore annual sales run rate in Q1 FY27, tripling its numbers over three years.
With nearly three million customers, it claims to be India's largest celebrity beauty brand.
Kay Beauty profitable in 1st year
Kay Beauty turned profitable in its first year, posting double-digit EBITDA margins and over 50% ROCE.
About 40% of recent revenue came from new launches, showing off its focus on fresh ideas.
The brand is making waves abroad too: it's already a top-five player at Space NK in the UK and a leading name across the Gulf region through Nykaa's Nysaa platform.