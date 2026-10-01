Kerala Postal Circle launches assured next day Speed Post service
Kerala Postal Circle just rolled out "Assured Next Day Delivery," promising that Speed Post parcels and documents sent between the six Municipal Corporations (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur) will arrive the very next working day.
Launched on World Post Day, this upgrade comes at no extra charge and is made possible through an extensive road transportation network established by the department on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route.
Kumari Shikha receives ₹10,000 award
Chief Postmaster General Amitabh Singh kicked off the service, noting how India Post is stepping up as a logistics powerhouse in Kerala.
The event also celebrated sanitation workers with a special postal cover release and honored Kumari Shikha with ₹10,000 for winning an international letter-writing contest, and passbooks under Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana were also distributed at the function.