Kerala Postal Circle launches assured next day Speed Post service

Kerala Postal Circle just rolled out "Assured Next Day Delivery," promising that Speed Post parcels and documents sent between the six Municipal Corporations (Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kochi, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur) will arrive the very next working day.

Launched on World Post Day, this upgrade comes at no extra charge and is made possible through an extensive road transportation network established by the department on the Thiruvananthapuram-Kannur route.