Kesavan Shanmugam retires from Microsoft after 23 years for parents
Business
Kesavan Shanmugam, a longtime Microsoft vice president known for his work on Excel Copilot and AI projects, is retiring after 23 years to spend more time with his aging parents in India.
He shared on LinkedIn that it was a "difficult" but right tradeoff for him to focus his energy on family and friends.
Kesavan Shanmugam sparks work life debate
Shanmugam's move comes as Microsoft pushes deeper into AI, but he chose family over career growth, a choice that's got people talking about balancing ambition with personal responsibilities.
In his farewell, he thanked colleagues for making work "fun, exciting, and fulfilling," reminding everyone that sometimes personal commitments come first, even in tech.